David Ives Immersion thing from Newaukee Milwaukee

It wasn't too long a go that there was a multi-theatre group event in the basement of the Grand Avenue Mall. A diverse group of theatre companies all performed one-acts by David Ives a few times over the course of the evening. It was a really fun theatrical mini multiplex kind of feel about it. And Ives is so universally accessible in his humor that you don't really have to settle-in to appreciate it.

They're doing it again. This time it'll be on Friday, February 7th. InterACT--A Night of Immersment Theater runs from 7pm to 10pm. On the 7th of February, they're doing seven Ives shorts. Here's a look:

The Quasimondo

-- will be performing The Many Deaths of Trotsky . A clever choice for the physical theatre troupe--I've seen this referred to elsewhere under the title Variations on the Death of Trotsky . Ives has Trotsky dying numerous times in numerous different ways. Has sort of a Wile E. Coyote-meets-Grigori Rasputin sort of a feel about it that's very appealing.

The World's Stage

--will be performing The Mystery at Twicknam Vicarage-- Ives' own take on a murder mystery spoof that reads really, really well. It'll be interesting to see what World's Stage does with it.

In Tandem Theatre

--Will be staging Universal Language. I truly, truly adore this short. Saw a really fun staging of it in a production of Ives' All In The Timing at Sunset Playhouse ages ago. A woman attends a class in the language of Unamunda--a language evidently only spoken by one person. It's a fun play on language and communication. We all speak our own language. There are roughly 7.137 billion languages out there. Unamunda is only one of them.

Pink Banana Theatre

--valiantly takes on Ives' Speed the Play --four David Mamet plays in 7 minutes (give or take) courtesy of Ives. I've seen Reeduced Shakespeare productions enough to have gotten sick of them. This comic isotope of Mamet is a clever comic mind tackling the same type of thing in a much classier way…

Renaissance Theaterworks

--will be performing Arabian Nights. A normal guy named . . . uh . . . Norm walks into a floral shop and falls into a romance that just might be the work of a strange translator.

The Milwaukee Rep

--will be handling The Other Woman-- a story that has a man's wife becoming his mistress by virtue of sleepwalking.

and Skylight Music Theatre

--will be performing doing a musical performance-- A Revolutionary Revue.

You can wander around see the plays in whatever order you want . . . see any of them more than once. It's a fun atmosphere.

For ticket reservations to InterACT--A Night of Immersment Theater, visit ART Milwaukee online.