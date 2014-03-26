David’s Redhaired Death Fundraiser

It is, of course, very difficult to find funding for an indie art project of any kind. Tomorrow night, those who will be staging a production of Davids Redhaired Death will be holding a fundraiser for the upcoming show.

Drag performer Sasha Clare hosts an evening of festivities at Lucky Joe’s Tiki lounge on 196 South 2nd Street. There will be a DJ. There will be a raffle for prize buckets with local-sponsored merchandise. There will be free food from Hamburger Mary’s. At 11pm they will perform a scene from the show.

They’ve even got “best redhead” competitions with awards given in both “natural” and “most creative” categories.

Sounds like a fun evening.

Admission to the fundraiser is $15.

Raffle rickets are $5.

For more information, visit the event’s listing on Facebook.