Some time ago, Youngblood Theatre opened its inaugural season with like . . . 16 shows opening up in two hours or something ridiculous like that. (This is an exaggeration.)

Anyway . . . one of those shows that opened for Youngblood was David's Redhaired Death--a fascinating drama that starred Youngblood co-founder Tess Cinpinski. It's a remarkably well-written play and Cinpinski was really charming in it.

David Rothrock directs a cast including Cinpinski, Amanda J Hull, Zachary Dean & Michael T Black.

Cinpinski returns to Sherry Kramer's drama April 18th - 26th at The Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservation, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.