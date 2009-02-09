×

The Day AFTER Tomorrow, the touring Broadway production of Annie comes to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. The comic strip, which still runs in a few paper, was born in the 1920’s. In the ‘20’s the strip was an innocent, little bit of humor about a little pupil-less red-haired girl who had been adopted from a boarding house by a wealthy bald-headed gentleman. By the ‘30’s, the strip had gotten a stiffly conservative political bent about it as it criticized for being fiercely anti-union. Creator Harold Gray was outspoken of his distrust of labor unions and it filtered into the script in a very big way. Gray passed away in 1968 and various others have worked on the series since. The strip itself may still be around, but it lacks the popularity of the musical, which debuted in 1977. In spite of its original political bent, the comic strip will always be more famous in relatively painless musical theatre format. Over thirty year later, it’s still touring the country.

The touring production makes it to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium on February 11th.