Dead Man’s April Fool Carnival

The first Friday of every month finds Dead Man’s Carnival coming to haunt the east side’s Miramar Theatre. Next month that happens to land on Apr. 1: April Fool’s Day 2016. It’s a mishmash of turn-of-the-century Vaudeville with contemporary DIY underground punk aesthetics. The crowd interacts with a program featuring, “unusual displays that would otherwise have no place to bloom.” Interaction, improvisation ,magic, juggling, fire performance striptease, circus stunts, novelty acts and maybe the crowd goes wild. Welcome to, “the greatest show un-earthed.”

Dead Man’s Carnival’s Apr. 1 show runs 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. 18 years of age and older only. For advanced tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.