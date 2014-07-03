Dead Man’s Carnival On Independence Day

Say you’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Friday of the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to land on one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnival you go ahead and you do a show on July 4 anyway.

Magic, juggling, burlesque, human oddities and other circus fare come once more to the Miramar Theatre on 2844 N. Oakland Ave. as Dead Man’s Carnival presents its Better Than Fireworks Show on July 4 evening from 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Dead Man’s Carnival online.