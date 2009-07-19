Dead Man's Carnival Lives on August 1st

As some awaken from having enjoyed the many retro flavors of Christmas In July with the Brew City Bombshells at Stonefly last night, others are preparing for a similarly exotic evening’s entertainment just a couple of weeks away. Two weeks from lastnight (August 1st) at the Stonefly Brewery: fire, magic, burlesque and that sort of thing as Dead Man’s Carnival will be doing a performance.

I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a performance by these guys before, but true to form for modern mixed acts, DMC has a variety of clips from pevious shows available on its website. From a standard burlesque act, to juggling to a card trick to . . .an escape from a straightjacket. It may not have all been taped extremely well, but I get the feeling that a performance like this is everything in person . . .like the old traveling carnivals and circus side shows . . . this is something that just DOESN”T transfer well to video.

Here’s a taste of some DMC fire juggling  anyway:

Welcome to Karnal:Ville - Last part of Fire show

Also appearing as part of the festivities: Insurgent Theatre will be doing a “Butoh-inspired,” dance theatre piece for the evening. Like Christmas In July, it starts at 10pm, so expect a wild late night crowd. As it says on the JPEG at the top of the blog, those coming in costume get two dollars knocked off the ticket price.