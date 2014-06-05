Dead Man’s Carnival at the Miramar

The first Friday of the month approaches. For a certain undeservedly small segment of the local population that means another Dead Man’s Carnival show at the Miramar Theatre. One need not be a dead man to attend. And audiences can attend the show reasonably assured that there probably won’t be any dead men performing on the program. The variety act in question might come across as being misnamed were it not for the fact that it is, in fact, a really cool name that perfectly defines the group’s aesthetic.

A Dead Man’s Carnival show features traditional circus acts, Vaudevillian stuff, burlesque dancing, live music, interactive theater and more.

The Dead Man’s Carnival June Typhoon Show starts at 8 p.m. on June 6 at the Miramar Theatre on 2844 N. Oakland Ave. Tickets are $15 at the door.

