Dead Man's Carnival at Miriamar

Eclectic Vaudeville Entertainment Freak Show In July

by

It may not exactly live up to the full meaning behind the poetry of its name, but Dead Man’s Carnival is a fun mixture of different performance styles. Every year there’s a little something different. Some of it’s very tight and brilliantly executed. Some of it lurks around the paler shadows of the forgettable. If nothing else, there’s a poetry to the name. It makes me feel good just to live in a city where there’s a Dead Man’s Carnival every summer.

This summer, the Carnival takes the stage of the Miramar Theater on July 16th. This year’s show is described like this:

“ Milwaukee's own Cabaret, Vaudeville, Variety, Circus Sideshow. This show will be full of Juggling, Magic, Acrobatics, Fire dancing and many more surprises. “

The show is backed-up by house band Sir Pinkerton and The Magnificents--a classy little retro group—a jazz group that does original stuff in the style of ragtime/boogie woogie. 

 

The show starts at 9pm on July 16th. Admission is $10.

 

 

 