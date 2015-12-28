Dead Man’s Carnival New Year’s Eve

× Expand Dead Man's Carnival Dead Man's Carnival

“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other things) magic, juggling, striptease, fire performance, aerial gymnastics and traditional circus acts in a less-than-traditional atmosphere.

NYE with Dead Man’s Carnival runs 8:00 p.m. through 1:00 a.m. Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center on 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.