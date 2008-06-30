Dealing with the Devil

Atthe time, Salentine had delivered a promising audition with the group in
“Iwent home rejected,” Salentine says, “but when I wrote to the Marquis Theatrewhere Yankees was being performed,Mr. Lewis sent an autographed photo for me to cry on.”
Fast-forwardto the present and Salentine is now the artistic director of the SunsetPlayhouse, where he’s decided to end the current season by paying homage to themusical that had a hand in guiding him to Elm Grove.
TheSunset Playhouse typically ends its season with a musical, and Damn Yankees fits the bill. The musicaltells the story of a man willing to sell his soul to the devil for a chance tohelp his favorite baseball team win the pennant race against the New YorkYankees.
Accomplishedactor/director Bryce Lord, who appeared in last year’s Sunset production of Footloose and previously directed Sylvia for Sunset,is slated to direct. Lord brings an impressive history in localtheater that includes work with nearly every major commercial theater group.
SomeSunset subscribers expressed concern that Salentine wouldn’t be the one todirect the musical this year, which Salentine says is “flattering in one way,but very stressful in other ways,” adding, “Bryce is a great choice to provethat the success of our musicals isn’t based solely on my doing the direction.”
Thecast of 24 includes Bill Jackson in the role of Applegate.
“Thatcreates a wonderful energy offstage around Sunset and will translate to a greatspark onstage as well,” Salentine says.
TheSunset Playhouse’s production of DamnYankees opens July 11and closesAug. 3.