Death by Design for Murder

If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself out within 90 minutes - one hour with intermission. Murders happen at those parties all the time don’t they?

There are a couple of shows featuring murder amongst the wealthy that are being staged this summer. Racine Theatre Guild’s Design for Murder is a George Batson whodunnit that is being staged through the end of the month. Not to be mistaken for the 1939 World Pictures film or the 1988 Carolyn Hart novel, George Batson’s stage drama is a mystery thriller in three acts probably set in the ’30s. It’s probably best remembered as a show that Tellulah Bankhead went on tour with. It’s the story of a dark and stormy night, a mansion, a murder and a seductive maid. Design for Murder continues through Jan. 31 at the Racine Theatre Guild’s space on 2519 Northwestern Ave. For tickets and more information, visit Racine Theatre Guild online.

Next month Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens an entirely different murder mystery: Death By Design. Not to beconfused with the 1995 science documentary about cell biology, Rob Urbinati’s Death By Design debuted in 2011. Set in the ’30s, the play is a sort of an Agatha Christie/Noe Coward mash-up. A successful English playwright retreats to a country estate after his latest has received a chilly reception in London. People start to show-up. Naturally someone turns-up dead on a sofa and everyone is suspect. It’s a comedy. Should be particularly fun in the coziness of the stately, historic Brumder Mansion. Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s staging of Death By Design runs Feb. 12 - Mar. 5 at the Brumder Mansion. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.