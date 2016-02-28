Death of a Salesman in Germantown

I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the culture of sales in capitalist America. Both take a look at it from different angles in such interesting ways. The influential nature of both pieces is undeniable. They’re two of the most important mainstream plays of the 20th century.

I may not ever get to see both Miller and Mamet done with the same cast in the same weekend, but it’s nice to see Miller’s work get a staging this month as Imagination Theatre of Germantown presents Death of a Salesman at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ. Heidi Salter directs the production. Local theatre veteran Michael Pocaro plays the iconic role of aging salesman Willy Loman at the end of his life. The cast includes notables Matt Kuhnen, Reva Fox, Michael Chobanoff, Niko King and Alejandra Gonzalez among others.

Imagination Theatre of Germantown’s production of Death of a Salesman runs Mar. 4 - 13 at the church on W156N10660 Pilgrim Rd. in Germantown. For more information, visit Imagination Theatre online. For more information, visit Imagination Theatre online.