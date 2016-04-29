Death Takes a Holiday With Windfall Theatre Early Next Month

One of my favorite villains is a fantasy character who fell in love with the lady of death and then decided to seduce her by killing as many people as possible. As an abstract personified entity, Death has taken many forms in literature. Death has taken the form of a little ’90s goth girl with skin as white as a sheet. It has taken the form of a skeleton in a long, flowing black robe. It has taken the form of a child. What it doesn’t often do is take a vacation. Windfall Theatre rectifies this with the latest local production of the musical Death Takes a Holiday.

Based on the story from the ’30s that had been used on stage and screen, this 2011 musical theatre adaptation tells the story of Death suspending work for a couple of days to experience the joy of life. In the process he falls in love and things get weird the way things do when people fall in love.

Death Takes a Holiday runs May 6 - 21 at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau Ave. downtown. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.