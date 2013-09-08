A Decay From High Society With Music

×

Next weekend Off the Wall Theatre opens the Midwest Premiere of a promising new musical out of New York. Grey Gardens: The Musical presents the story of a couple of wealthy socialites who had fallen into a state of deep decay and torpor. In 1973 there was a documentary made about two eccentric women--an aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. They had been well-connected and quite popular in their time, but after falling off the map in East Hampton's, it was discovered that they had come to inhabit a sprawling mansion that had fallen into disrepair. They lived as the Off the Wall website says, "with fifty cats, bugs, filth, no washing facilities, broken plumbing, and an occasional wild animal or two." Grey Gardens tells the story of how this came to be.

Dale Gutzman directs the production with an impressive cast including Jack Wilson, Niffer Clarke and Marilyn White.