Deer Camp: The Musical

×

A box of 20 rounds of 165 grain deer hunting bullets can cost somewhere around $20 online. I don’t hunt so I don’t know if that’s a standard price, but it doesn’t seem like a terribly economy-friendly hobby to me. Of course, there are people who spend that kind of money on bullets who also pay a great deal of money for Packer tickets, so I guess what I’m saying here is this: struggling theatre companies could learn a lot from trying to tap into a market that spends that kind of money.

This is most likely where the success of a show like Deer CampThe Musical comes from. The touring production, (which has a cast including Larry’s brother Darryls from the ‘80’s sitcom Newhart,) rolls into the Schauer Arts and Activities Center in Hartford on Saturday, October 29th.

The show, which features songs like Coupon Clippin’ Ladies, River of Brew, and The Grunt Horn Song, has two performances at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets for either show cost roughly thirty rounds of ammo each. The show occupies roughly the same day as Washington County’s only all-day Outdoor All-Season Sports Expo, which runs that same day from noon to 7:30 pm. Kind of clever cross-marketing there . . .

For more information, visit the show’s website or the Schauer Center online.