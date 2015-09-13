Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential matter. What Cook’s really interested in here seems to be a collaborative poetic performance experience between poetically-minded individuals.

The dizzyingly witty Cook will host Why Defend the Kingdom of Dullness? a workshop at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. I’ve been there. The place is surreal enough already. Adding Cook to the mix is an interesting exercise in and of itself. A collaborative day of skewed thought? That could be positively transcendental. Or maybe just weird. I’ve seen Cook at bars. In the distant past, I’ve seen him cleaning-up around UWM’s Sandburg Halls. An idyllic space of surreal sculptures seems to be a logical place for the guy.

The workshop takes place Oct. 3 at Lynden Sculpture Garden. Things get started at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to reserve a spot in the workshop, visit Woodland Pattern online.