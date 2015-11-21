Design For Murder Auditions

The Racine Theatre Guild will be auditioning this month for a murder/mystery being staged in January. The ’30s murder mystery finds a young maid murdered in a mansion on the Hudson River. A chauffeur accidentally stumbles upon information about the murder and winds up dead as well in the George Batson thriller.

Michael Clickner directs the Racine Theatre Guild production, which is scheduled to run next Jan. 15 - 31. Auditions for the production will be held Nov. 23 and 24. Both auditions start at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Racine Theatre Guild online.