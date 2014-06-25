Dial M For Murder in the Brumder

Dial M for Murder. There’s a very classy mood that rushes-in at the mere mention of the title. The London-based stage thriller written by Frederick Knott is best-known as a film by Alfred Hitchcock. The play debuted in 1952. This August the play makes its way to the Brumder mansion for what should prove to be a very intimate thriller.

The cast for this one is really, really good. Emily Craig will likely be playing Margot Mary Wendice, a wealthy woman who had a brief affair with an American writer. She subsequently becomes the target of a murder plot. Craig is great on a small stage and it should be really fun to see her playing a stylishly central role in a mid-twentieth century period thriller. Also featured prominently in the cast is Randall T. Anderson (best-known for his work with Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre). Anderson is a guy who has been staggeringly classy in other mid-twentieth century shows.

Triumvirate Theatricals in association with Milwaukee Entertainment Group present Dial M For Murder Aug. 21 - 31 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information about Milwaukee Entertainment Group, visit them online.