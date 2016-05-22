No Dice with Mojo Dojo in June

When Dave Arneson approached Gary Gygax with the problem of helping him coming-up with rules for his strangely innovative pseudo-wargaming Blackmoor campaign that he'd been playing with friends in Minnesota, he might not have expected it to become a huge fantasy role-playing phenomenon that helped ultimately launch things like online gaming and MMORPGs and a good portion of the rest of modern video gaming. (This was, after all, back in the ’70s.) It might have been even stranger for him to consider that people might be doing it live onstage as improv comedy. Local comedy group Mojo Dojo’s No Dice: Improv DnD is just precisely that. Improv comics play performance ‘DnD.’ Don’t worry about armor class or saving throws or anything like that because as the name suggests: no dice. The story is entirely up to the players and the audience.

Join game master James Boland with an audience full of hopefully strange and wondrous suggestions to create an epic comic fantasy adventure live onstage. Sounds like a lot of fun. The previous outing of No Dice evidently introduced a Fate Coin. So no dice, but evidently there’s still an element of chance beyond the strangeness brought to the stage by Boland and company.

The next session of No Dice: Improv DnD takes place Jun. 10. Things get started at 8:00 p.m. at ComedySportz on 420 S. 1st St. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper tickets online.