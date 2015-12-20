Dinner Party Auditions

× Expand Simons Dinner Party Simons Dinner Party

West Bend’s Musical Masquers are going to be staging a production of the Neil Simon comedy The Dinner Party. It’s later-period Simon that had its world premiere in L.A. in ’99. It’s set at a dinner party at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Turns out that they’re three divorced couples. Simon himself was married...five times. So there might be something vaguely biographical going on here. If nothing else, he’d gotten plenty of material over the course of his life for precisely this type of dramatic comedy.

Naturally, the Musical Masquers are looking for three men and three women for the cast. This might be a fun experience for the right people. West Bend might feel like it’s a ways to go, but this one is being staged in the Masonic Center in West Bend . . . it’s going to be in the round, which could be an interesting experience.

Auditions take place Jan. 5 and 6 at West Bend Masonic Center on 301 University Drive. For more information and a look at what actors will be auditioning from, visit the Masquers online.