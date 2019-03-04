Disenchanted Lets Disney Princesses Tell You About their 'Happily Never After'

Do you love the fairy tales that children’s movies tell your kids? Well, these princesses don’t, and they all have a bone to pick with Disney. The hosts, Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, pull the audience along for a night of hilarity in Disenchanted!, a new musical comedy by Outskirts Theatre at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.

Samantha Paige, Emma Losey and Gabriella Ashlin play Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty respectively, but we also get to meet Belle (Francesca Steitz), Mulan (Jennifer Clark), Pocahontas (Ashley Rodriguez), Rapunzel (Megan Wilson) and other princesses who came to expose Disney’s lies. Through surprisingly well-choreographed songs, we learn there were no “happy ever after” for these princesses. While the little mermaid (played by Caitlin Pilon) fell to alcoholism after she abandoned her life for a man and a pair of legs she needs to shave twice per week, she retains enough wit to make you die of laughter. Another highlight of the show is Ashley Levells, in the role of Tiana, who offers some of the best vocal performances, although all princesses sing magnificently.

The show sets itself apart thanks to the quality of its writing and its high production value. There is no narrative to speak of, besides princesses unearthing realistic consequences to their respective movies, but Disenchanted! does touch on real issues. The show takes itself just seriously enough to talk about the representation of women as weak, helpless damsels in distress, as well as the promotion of eating disorders by Disney, while retaining enough distance to have Cinderella parade with a “Intermission: Go pee” sign around the stage.

Parents beware: This is not a show for your kids. Although most swear words are censored, this is a mature show with somber themes. The jokes are sometimes salacious, sometimes violent, but woefully inappropriate for children; parents who need a break from their child’s Frozen obsession might be the show’s target audience. If you want an example of the show’s humor, picture Belle (from Beauty and the Beast) singing about the sexualization of women in children’s shows while playing with the audience using breast-shaped balloons, during a performance titled “Big Tits.”

Director Ryan Albrechtson did an exceptional job putting this show together, filling the theater to the brim through word of mouth. The songs are beautifully performed, and the humor is spot on. While the musical lasts two hours, you will be craving more by the time it comes to an end.