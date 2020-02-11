Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ a Magical Musical at the Marcus Center

× Expand Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer/Disney Disney's The Lion King US North American Tour, Rafiki Tour cast: Brandon McCall (Simba)

“The Circle of Life” made its way to the Marcus Center last week as The Lion King made a triumphant return to Milwaukee, still roaring, still pleasing crowds after all these years. The phenomenon has become the shining jewel in the crown among Disney’s stage-film adaptations. And the latest production is a testament to the high standards that keep this King atop the musical food chain.

The Lion King arrived with plenty of pedigree 22 years ago: Music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice; choreography by Broadway veteran Garth Hudson; and Julie Taylor, the extraordinary director, costume designer and mask and puppet designer (along with Michael Curry). The production remains revolutionary for merging the human form with puppetry and magical for making the animals come “alive.” Just watch the faces of all the children on opening night as the procession of animals makes its way to Pride Rock to honor lion pride king Mufasa and his wife, Sarabi, on the birth of their cub, Simba.

Those familiar with this modern-day classic know the story. Simba is the rightful heir to take over the pride, but his evil uncle, Scar, changes that when Mufasa dies unexpectedly and blames a young Simba. Running away, Simba is befriended by Timon, the meerkat, and Pumbaa, the warthog. Thanks to a chance meeting with his childhood friend, Nala, Simba finds the courage to return to Pride Rock and reclaim his place as the rightful Lion King.

× Expand Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer/Disney

This production is simply flawless from start to finish. From the first moment the aged mystical mandrill, Rafiki (featuring the terrific powerhouse vocals of Buyi Zama), calls out to the animals to gather at the birth of Simba to the show’s final moment when they come together again, The Lion King dazzles with inventive staging, ranging from moving “grasslands” (carried atop the heads of actors) to choreography as poetic as its balletic. Kudos to Nick Cordileone (Timon) and Ben Lipitz (Pumbaa) for their spot-on portrayals and masterful puppetry, along with Jurgen Hooper’s Zazou. And Spencer Plachy is wonderfully, properly nasty as the very British-sounding Scar. The trio of hyenas—Shenzi (Martina Sykes), Banzai (Keith Bennett) and Ed (Robbie Swift)—add much of the comical-sinister mix as Scar’s henchmen, or, make that “hench hyenas.”

Through March 1 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St.