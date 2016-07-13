I Do! (Acacia) I Do!

× Expand Laura Heise Tim Rebers as Michael and Susan Wiedmeyer as Agnes

Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only run two acts, but any production that covers half a century in the course of over a dozen songs would be a tempting challenge for any pair of performers. This particular production features Tim Rebers and Susan Wiedmeyer...both actors have had experience onstage with the Skylight Theater and Milwaukee Opera Theatre among others. The pair make it to the stage under the direction of Acacia’s Janet Bouman Peterson.

Acacia Theatre’s production of I Do! I Do! runs Jul. 15 - 24 at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium on 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive in Mequon. For more information, visit Acacia online.