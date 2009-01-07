A Dog’s Life

What do you make of it when the new year begins with a pair of musicals about domesticated animals? A short distance from the Marcus Center's touring Broadway production of Cats will be a much smaller musical about dogs at the MilwaukeeRep's Stackner Cabaret. The Rep's Dogpark: The Musical even closes on the same night that Cats leaves town.

The two productions are far from the popular conceptions of their subjects, however. In fact, the big-time Broadway show Cats breezes through town with a deafening, eager-to-please racket that is more reminiscent of dogs, while Dogpark is a humble, self-reflective production that is more characteristic of a domestic cat.

Dogpark, aworld-premiere musical by the writing team of Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner, was commissioned specifically for the Rep's 2008/2009 season. The show carries obvious appeal as the imaginative story of a group of dogs with a variety of different personalities brought together at a park by their owners. It's been years since Marilou Davido's memorable performance as a dog named Sylvia in the Sunset Playhouse's thoroughly entertaining production of an A.R. Gurney play, so local theaters seem long overdue for another canine-centered show.

Dogpark's promotion, "What Happens In Dogpark, Stays in Dogpark," suggests a cleverly written show from the duo behind previous Rep cabaret hits Chaps! and They Came From Way Out There. (Way Out There collaborator Michael J. Hume also contributed to the Dogpark script.)

Lenny Banovez will play a show dog named Champ, and Katherine Strohmaier is set to portray Daisy, a canine who longs for fur extensions. Banovez will be familiar to cabaret audiences who saw last season's Hula Hoop Sha-Boop. Joining them are Chip DuFord as Bogie, a "territorial rebel without a collar," and Rep newcomer Jonathan Spivey as Itchy, a balloon-obsessed dog with attention-deficit disorder.

Given the show's fun personalities, Dogpark should be another hit for Beecham, Hillgartner and Hume.

Dogpark: The Musical opens Jan. 10 at the Stackner Cabaret.