It's a Dog's World at Next Act Theatre

Humans have a strong desire to anthropomorphize pets. We let them into our homes and then try our best to relate to the kind of roommates we would probably avoid if they were humans. In the 1990s A.R. Gurney wrote a clever piece on the nature of pets in his comedy about a dog and its owners, Sylvia. Next Act Theatre stages a production of the comedy this month with a really promising cast.

Busy actress Georgina McKee makes an appearance in the title role. It's rare for an actress to get an opportunity to pretend to be a dog for the entire length of a comedy, and it'll be interesting to see what McKee does with it. She is a solid, professional actress, so it will be fun to see her play a considerably less serious role.

Sylvia is a stray dog found in Central Park by Greg, played by Next Act Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini. Greg's wife, Kateplayed by the talented Mary MacDonald Kerr, who held the role of Sylvia in a previous productionis a little frustrated with his decision to bring home the dog. Seeing Kerr play against a role that she has previously played should provide some extra fun.

The show is directed by Mark Ulrich, who also has appeared in a previous production of Sylvia.

Sylvia runs Nov. 17-Dec. 18 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765.

Theater Happenings

In a season featuring some very new works, the Skylight Opera Theatre presents a classic of musical theater with its production of The Music Man Nov. 18-Dec. 18 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. Call 414-291-7800 for ticket reservations.