Dog Sees God Seeks Funding

Waukesha’s Outskirts Theatre is looking to launch a production of Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead. The clever and dramatic mutation of the Peanuts comic strip characters is currently being staged locally by Splinter Group. On the far edge of summer, Outskirts Theatre will also be staging a production of the drama in Waukesha. It’s a dark drama that touches on a lot of really deep emotionally aspects of contemporary life. I really like the fact that the greater Milwaukee area is playing home to this script in a couple of different places at a couple of different times this summer.

The group is looking to find funding via Kickstarter. Here’s the pitch:

×

For more information about Outskirts, visit them online.