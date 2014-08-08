Dog Sees God in Waukesha

Waukesha’s Outskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural season this month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—a coming of age story with characters based on the inhabitants of the late Charles Schultz’s Peanuts comic strip. A beagle dies, prompting a down-on-his-luck high school kid to reconsider what’s important to him in what has to be one of the most clever pop cultural mutations to make it to the stage in recent years.

Directly from the press release:

“ I am beyond thrilled to bring this show to the Waukesha community,” says Ryan Albrechtson, Managing Artistic Director of Outskirts Theatre Co. “The struggles that these characters face in Dog Sees God are things that any of us can relate to. It is a beautiful story with a powerful message about hate and accepting one another.”

In addition to producing Dog Sees God in August, Outskirts Theatre Co. will be teaming other with a number of groups in the community, volunteering their time and efforts to improve the community. “It is very important to me that we practice what we preach. I’m not going to mount a show telling our audiences to make a difference without getting out there and lending a helping hand myself,” says Albrechtson.

Following in a tradition of theatre students creating work in a challenging market, Albrechtson is currently and undergraduate student at Carroll University.

Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead runs August 22 -30 at Carroll University’s Otteson Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.