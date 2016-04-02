Doherty Sisters Cabaret

Marcee Doherty-Elst and Kelly Doherty are very busy people. Recently they wrapped-up a very satisfying production of Bachelorette at the Alchemist Theatre. The show was produced for Doherty-Elst’s Theater RED. This coming month, the two talents will be switching to full cabaret-mode for a trio of performances in which the exchange witty banter and bits of wisdom in between classy, little show tunes. The two have performed together in this capacity numerous times before. Here their show is being described as an homage to the Andrews Sisters.

The two will perform Apr. 8 and 22 at the Skylight Bar & Bistro on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center on 158 N. Broadway. Both of those shows start at 10:00 p.m. (For more information, visit Renaissance Theatreworks online.) Between those two performances, the two will be performing a show at the Cedarburg Art Museum on W63 N675 Washington Avenue in Cedarubrg at 7:00 p.m. on Apr. 15. (For more information, visit CAM online.)