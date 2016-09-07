Domestic Violence Drama at Month’s End

Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Productions takes a look at both in a drama being staged at the Marcus Center. Milwaukee playwright/director/producer Martha Austin delivers the story to Vogel Hall at the end of the month. From the official press release:

“Blame takes a spiritual look into the world of domestic violence, drug addiction, and human trafficking by identifying the root issues of pain, rejection, and abuse through the desperate eyes of the main character Tina, played by Orgentina Miller.