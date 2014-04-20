Don Juan On A Small Stage

×

I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fact that it’s also physically one of the smallest spaces for formal theatre in town is what sometimes shocks me.

Next month, Off the Wall stages a production of Don Giovanni starring Off the Wall’s Jeremy Welter as the legendary sixteenth century figure of Don Juan. Wleter appears along with a few other regulars including Lawrence Lukasavage and semi-regulars like David Flores. And then there are the names that don’t sound in any way related to Off the Wall that invariably end up in a production. In this case, those names include musical theatre talent Michelle Waide (she has a very strong presence and a powerful voice. Here she’s playing Mother Superior at a convent.) The sweetly semi-ubiquitous Alexandra Boensho plays Donna Elvira, who Don Juan seduces and marries in the convent. With this particular mix of talent, Off The Wall continues in a tradition of putting together some really dynamically interesting ensembles.

Off the Wall’s production of Giovanni:The Loves and Legends of Don Juan runs May 15th - 25th at Off the Wall’s space on 127 East Wells Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-484-8874 or visit Off The Wall online.