Don Russell Pitches iTopia

× Expand iTopia kid iTopia kid

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing strange things to theater. Enter iTopia--a new work being developed by playwright Don Russell for Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee.

As it’s a new play, we as potential audience members don’t have a whole lot of information to go on when deciding whether or not to see the show. There’s a bit of promotional copy and a vaguely sinister promo pic of a kid with a personal electronic device of some sort. This isn’t some big Hollywood product that’s being carefully marketed to us through a big elaborate ad campaign with bus cards and billboards and pop-up videos. It’s being pitched to us directly by the playwright. He’s an articulate guy. Even with a microphone picking up a lot of wind, what he’s pitching here sounds interesting. Take a look:

iTopia runs Oct. 16 - 31 at Theatre Gigante Studio on 706 S. 5th St. For more information, visit Cooperative Performance Milwaukee online.