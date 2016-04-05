¿Dónde Estás? (Where Are You?) with Carroll University

It’s hard to believe that Augusto Pinochet could have been in power as recently as the 1980s. The Chilean president had, even at the most conservative estimate, put over a thousand people to death and forcibly interned and tortured up to 30,000 others. This month at Carroll University, Dr. Elena De Costa explores the tragic story of mothers of those who had disappeared during the rule of Pinochet. Based on the Judy Dworin Performance Project, the production is a Capstone Project directed by Andrea Klohn.

¿Dónde Estás? (Where Are You?) runs Apr. 21 - 23 at the Otteson Theatre on 238 N East Ave. in Waukesha. Admission is free. For more information, visit the show’s