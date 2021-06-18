Door County’s Peninsula Players Returns

× Expand Image via Peninsula Players

After some initial uncertainty about the 2021 season, America’s oldest summer resident theater is back on the boards with two new productions.

Peninsula Players, Door County’s original summer theater, today announced an abbreviated 86th season that had earlier stalled pending approvals of Covid-19 pandemic protocols. As with other entertainment venues, some restrictions still apply but that’s not stopping the troupe from opening its doors – and its walls and roof, for that matter – to an appreciative crowd.

Two light-hearted productions will occupy this summer’s season:

Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley’s Folly (July 20 – Aug. 15) is a love story about one night in the life of two unlikely sweethearts – Matt Friedman and Sally Talley – in a Lebanon, Missouri, boathouse in 1944. It’s the second play in Wilson’s Talley Trilogy.

James Sherman’s buoyant romantic comedy Romance in D (Aug. 24 – Sept. 19) chronicles the journey of musicologist Charles Norton and poet Isabel Fox, lonely neighbors in the same Chicago high-rise apartment, as they move towards adjoining hearts thanks to the assistance of concerned parents.

“Both plays involved characters who are strong, resilient and willing to open themselves up to love,” says Greg Vinkler, Peninsula Players’ artistic director who chose the works. “Both have a generous dollop of humor to go with all that. I really wanted the audiences to leave the theater with joy in their hearts.”

Some pandemic protocols apply. Tickets will only be sold electronically and in advance, with no walkup sales at the box office. The auditorium will feature reduced and socially distanced seating and some mask requirements apply, although those requirements are still evolving. For more information visit peninsulaplayers.com.