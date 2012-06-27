Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season

Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsula. It is there, amid the lush vegetation and the wizened trees, that <strong>Door Shakespeare </strong>performs its summer season. The season opens this weekend with two shows in rotating repertory.<br /><br />On most nights, Door Shakespeare will perform a production of <em>As You Like It</em>.<strong><em> </em></strong>Director Norma Saldivar, professor of directing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has worked extensively all over the United States. Here she's working with a natural canvas for one of Shakespeare's best-loved comedies. The forest of Baileys Harbor stands in for the Forest of Arden, where people who speak beautifully fall in love.<em><br /><br />As You Like It </em>takes the stage Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.<em><br /><br />The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</em>, an altogether different kind of comedy, takes the stage on Thursdays and Saturdays. Door Shakespeare has been working with the script for this ever-popular Shakespearean deconstruction for quite some time now; the company has staged the show numerous times over the past year.<br /><br />Tickets are on sale now for Door Shakespeare's summer season, which runs June 29-Aug. 12. For ticket reservations, call 920-839-1500.<br /><br /><strong>Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>This weekend only, <strong>Soulstice Theatre </strong>presents <em>Things We Can't Do On Stage</em>. It's a variety show hosted by charismatic piano man Matt Zembrowski. The show runs June 29-30 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800. </li> </ul> <ul> <li>SummerStage of Delafield opens a two-weekend production of Joseph Kesselring's classic comedy <em>Arsenic and Old Lace</em>. Diane Powell directs the show, which runs<strong><em> </em></strong>June 29-30 and July 6-7 at Lapham Peak State Park, Delafield. For ticket reservations, visit <a href="http://www.Summer-Stage.org" target="_blank">www.Summer-Stage.org</a>.</li> </ul>