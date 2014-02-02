Door Shakespeare Valentine's Day Weekend

×

If there wasn't enough going on in Milwaukee Valentine's Day weekend, there's also something that sounds promising on a stage off in the idyllic Lower Peninsula. In The Ephraim Village Town Hall, Door Shakespeare presents What's Mine Is Yours--a cozy evening of Shakespeare in Door County. Sounds like a beautifully romantic little Shakespearian getaway for the right people.

From the announcement:

" Join us for a cozy winter evening of Shakespearean scenes, sonnets, and games with Door Shakespeare company members. This lovely, lively evening will include performances, warm wintery beverages and snacks for purchase, as well as games!

Celebrate the Valentine holiday with family and friends of all ages! "

The event takes place on Saturday, February 15th at the Ephraim Village Town Hall on 9996 Hwy 42 in Door County. Tickets are $15. All proceeds benefit Door Shakespeare's 2104 season.

For ticket reservations, call 920-839-1500.