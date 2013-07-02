Doorways Kids' Classes with Door Shakespeare

×

This week, Bjorklunden hosts the opening of its season . . . tow shows run all summer long . . . Macbeth and Love's Labour's Lost. With another show opening with the Peninsula Players and what is likely a high point in the Door County tourist season, the lower peninsula is probably going to be quite crowded this coming weekend.

Those looking to package together a trip to Door County this summer that doesn't involve quite so much tourism may wish to consider Doorways. In its 12th season, the Door Shakespeare creative theatre program for children is a workshop, "dedicated to the development of communication skills, language and group social skills through the process of creating original theatre."

It's never too early to start developing these skills in kids, but the camps are only open to kids 7 and up. (Because you've got to start somewhere.) The two camps run July 15th - 19th and August 5th - 9th. Door County could probably be kind of a strange place for kids . . . this is an excellent opportunity for them to get more out of the vacation while learning from a really great Shakespeare group.

