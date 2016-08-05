Dorian Gray Auditions

Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adaptation of The Pictutre of Dorian Gray. The show is being directed by the similarly clever Amanda Marquardt.

This month Marquardt and Eineichner are looking for sympathetically clever people to star in the production. Auditions take place Aug. 22 and 23 at The Best Place Tavern on 901 W. Juneau Ave. The show is to be performed Dec. 1 - 17. Anyone wishing to audition should email the guy writing the show at eineichner.jeremy@gmail.com in order to determine a specific time and receive sides. For more information, visit the auditions’ events page on Facebook.