Dorian Gray at Villa Terrace Next Month

What happens when a spoiled aristocrat is told there is nothing he cannot do or have? It’s more than just the story of the next four years: it’s the story of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Early next month, Boozy Bard Productions stages its first straight ahead theater show as it stages an adaptation of Wilde’s classic in the beautiful space of the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.





Kind of clever casting on the show: the title character is being played by Alena Joling--better known as drag kind Colin Acumen. Comedic/dramatic double talent Nick Firer is cast as hedonistic aristocrat Lord Henry Wotton. Firer is better-known as a Milwaukee comedy guy, but I still have vivid memories of him as a British hostage in a very deep production of Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me several years back. It’s the debut of a brand new adaptation written by Jeremy Eineichner. Amanda Marquardt directs.





Boozy Bard’s production of Jeremy Eineichner’s The Picture of Dorian Gray runs Dec. 1 - 17 at the Villa Terrace Art Museum on 2220 N. Terrace Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.