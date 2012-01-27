Doubt Comes To Whitewater from Montana

×

John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt is kind of a concise, little drama. With just a few characters in just a few different scenes, Shanley renders some remarkable and remarkably topical drama. Part of the beauty of a piece that explores some really important cultural ground is the fact that it actually requires very, very little to produce. There have been three or four different productions of the play in the past few years including a production with the Milwaukee Rep and one with Spiral Theatre that was actually staged in a church on the East Side.

The play follows the drama between a young priest accused of molesting a child and the fiercely conservative nun involved in the accusation. The latest production to grace a stage in Greater Milwaukee comes to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium courtesy of the Montana Rep.

LA-based actor Brendan Shanahan plays the young priest. Longtime Montana Rep actress Suzy Hunt plays the conservative nun. Both are highly decorated Equity actors.

The Montana Rep’s North American Touring production of Doubt makes it to th e stage of the Young Auditorium on Monday, February 20th. For ticket reservations, visit the Young Auditorium online.

The tour then heads to Appleton’s Fox Cities PAC for a performance on the 21st.