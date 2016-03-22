Drag Kings Doing Showtunes: Miltown Kings This Weekend

It’s the last Miltown Kings show before Pridefest in June. After this if you want to see a show spotlighting women being men onstage in a major venue in Milwaukee, you’ve got two months to wait. This one looks fun. This weekend Miltown Kings Musical makes it to Next Act Theatre. Featured on the show are Panic Dragshaux, Sugar St Clair, Faye Tahl, Miles Long, Anna Stetic, Miranda Irene, Randy Feller and ScorpiErotic. The group stages a program of songs from mega-popular musicals like Wicked, Rent, West Side Story, Grease-- all performed in its own distinctive style for a really unique night out in early spring.

Miltown Kings Musical takes the stage of the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. on Mar. 26. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00. For more information, visit Next Act online.