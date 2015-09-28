A Dream of a Show

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Left to right: Alina John, Trisha Jeffrey, Dan'yelle Williamson and Ensemble.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences.

Leave the too-cool, hipster shades at home; you’ll want to see every moment of this nearly three-hour spectacular tribute to 1960s-era rhythm and blues music and the story behind one particular girl group, The Dreams. (Think The Supremes with the breakout rise of Diana Ross). The Rep’s Artistic Director Mark Clements demonstrates his masterful knowledge of the contemporary American musical, hitting every mark (no pun intended) with this flawless staging.

But it’s the perfect casting with every step of this R&B dream that captivates and amazes throughout. As the teenaged innocent Dreamsomes, Trisha Jeffrey shines ever so brightly throughout as Deena, the beautiful but reluctant star.

The real showstopper is Nova Y. Payton as Effie, with an octave-defying voice that literally brings everything to a standstill. Good thing Act One finishes with Payton’s emotive, stirring version of “And I’m Telling You) I’m Not Going.” We’d all skip intermission to hear more. Dan’yelle Williamson comically navigates between the two as well as her married lover, the multi-faceted Cedric Neal as the James Brown-ish James “Thunder” Early. Neal’s amazing re-creation of the Godfather of soul is fun, and funny, and his forays into the audience only add to the high energy of his stellar performance. In yet another bit of perfect casting, Jared Joseph showcases the dark side of showbiz with his slick, smooth yet cunning portrayal of Curtis Taylor Jr.

Stephen Mears’s spot-on choreography and Alexander B. Tecoma’s retro-vibrant costumes add to the visual exhilaration of this exceptional production. And this production of Dreamgirls reaches for the stars and magically takes hold of them all. That’s what dreams are all about, right?