Drinking With Ghosts at Shakers

It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes it kind of fun is the fact that they’re choosing a topic for each show.

Oct. 7, the guest host will be talented Milwaukee stage presence Kelly Doherty. She’ll be talking about the Amityville Horror. Most people know this as a movie or the novel it was based on. Actually . . . back in November of 1974, a rather large family (father, mother and four of their five children) was shot and killed execution-style in New York. Naturally there are ghost stories attached to this event. Doherty will talk about it.

Later that night, Milwaukee funny guru Matt Kemple will talk about the very serious subject of the grave of Ed Gein.

Oct. 21 hosts haven’t...uh...materialized yet. The opening subject for that program regards an “exorcism” that found a couple of priests accidentally murdering Anneliese Michael back in 1976. The second topic regards the history of the Glasgow Smile. You may not know it by its original name, but you know it when you see it. (Back in high school I temped at a factory in Appleton run by a guy who had the scar in question.) I know it as the Comedian’s Scar, but I’ve heard it referred to as Joker Face...it’s got an interesting background that should be fun to explore in this type of venue.

We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! is recorded at Shaker’s Cigar Bar on 422 S. 2nd St. For advance tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.