Drowsy Chaperone Auditions

The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s. The premise has shades of post-modernism about it. An old man plays a recording of a fictional 1928 hit musical, causing it to come to life onstage. Kind of a fun premise.

The NewTheatre on Main is looking to cast for an upcoming production of the musical This coming Sun., Feb. 21 and Mon., Feb. 22. For more information, visit the NewTheatre online. To sign-up for an audition slot, visit the auditions’ sign-up page.