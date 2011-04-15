Drowsy at Stritch

×

There is nothing that Broadway loves quite as much as Broadway. Broadway's love affair with itself goes back a great many years in countless productions. Every now and then the love gets a bit nostalgic. Over ten years ago, a musical tribute to Broadway debuted in Canada. With a flashy sense of camp, it celebrated the musicals of the Jazz Age. A shy agoraphobic Broadway buff puts on a cast recording of an old, fictitious 1930's Broadway musical and promptly finds himself transported into the musical.

Naturally, Broadway picked-up the musical a few years later. This week, the Cardinal Stritch University Theatre Department presents a staging of the musical that marks the first time the show has hit a non-professional stage in Milwaukee. A touring production of the show has been through town, but this is the first time it has been staged in a local production.

The Cardinal Stritch University production of The Drowsy Chaperone runs April 15ththrough May 1st at the Nancy Kendall Theatre on campus at 6801 N. Yates Road. For reservations, call 414-410-4171.