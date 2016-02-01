Dual Political Stories with the Me Show at UWM

× Expand Judit Kocsar Multi Story Theatre Group's THE ME SHOW

UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up. Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One narrative is about a couple of people from the past attempting “to dig themselves a brighter future.” The other story features the two performers relate a story of someone being imprisoned for leaking state secrets. So its a political piece, but since this is two people in an intimate studio theatre, it’s going to be a very raw emotional piece. Here’s a look at the promo video:

The Me Show comes to UWMs Music Recital Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The one-hour show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the show, visit Multi Story online.