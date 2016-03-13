Dumb Waiter Next Month at the Alchemist

You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make small talk in a play that pre-dated Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction by over three decades. (This is a comic U.K. crime drama for the stage that even predated Dr. No by a couple of years. Never much cared for James Bond. These two guys are a lot more interesting, trust me.)

The Dumb Waiter is the story of a couple of guys waiting around next to a dumbwaiter. They’re waiting for orders. Anything could happen. Very clever stuff. There’s a production of the play coming-up at the intimate Alchemist Theatre. The talented Erin Nicole Eggers directs a cast which features David Sapiro (who has done great work in a number of productions at the Alchemist lately) and relative newcomer Claudio Parrone, Jr. If there’s any justice at all, this one has very solid appeal and should likely sell-out.

Alchemist Theatre’s production of The Dumb Waiter runs Apr. 7 - 23. For more information, visit Alchemist Theatre online.