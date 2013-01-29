Dust With Theatre Gigante

×

One of my favorite stories was written by Richard Matheson. A couple is given a button. They are told that if they push the button someone thy don't know will die and they will get a huge sum of money. It's really never that dramatic. But the trade-off for fortune is an interesting idea anyway. Even if there is no visible victim, there is always trade-off. This and other elements of sudden fortune are explored in Hungarian playwright György Spiró's DUST. It's the story of a Hungarian couple who win the lottery. A middle-aged couple has just won the equivalent of roughly 3 million dollars. They've lived in poverty. And now they've got something more, but what precisely is it they've got? There is the past. There is the future. And there are so many questions drifting around in the dust.

Theatre Gigante explores these questions in a rare staging of the play which had its US premiere in Washington DC a few years back. The local premiere stars Isabelle Kralj and John Kishline. It's directed by Mark Anderson. Theatre Gigante continues its 25th anniversary season with the production, which has the potential to be quite powerful in the hands of these three. That it's being staged in an intimate studio theatre makes this a humble drama well worth a journey to Kenilworth.