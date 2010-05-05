Dynamic ‘Carmen’ Brings Laughs

×

Georges Bizet’s Carmen, based on a novella by a largelyunknown author, offers a convoluted plot that naturally lends itself to comedy.Local author/director Charles Sommers brilliantly delivers on this comicpotential in Wisconsin Hybrid Theater’s staging of the classic story.

A talented ensemblejoins Wisconsin Hybrid Theater (WHT) regulars Jim Owczarski and Char Paulbickein the role of actors from the golden age of radio who are broadcasting a liveradio adaptation of the classic story. Beth Lewinski portrays radio actressDebra Burnham, who in turn plays Carmen. Burnham is an aggressive figure in thestudio, and Lewinski has mastered the necessary comic intensity to make therole work. In a clever performance, Ruth Arnell plays the beautiful ingénueMosey Wells, a character written to be an exceptionally bad actress, but alsoexceptionally sweet. There’s an art to deliberately acting poorly for comiceffect, and Arnell executes it brilliantly.





Owczarski’s gruffprofessionalism as the male lead serves as a center to the presentation.Paulbicke’s comically contagious nervousness provides both sound effects andperpetually worried maternal stress. Sommers’ humor is never terribly deep orprofound, but the comedy in the script is only part of the equation. Inbringing together the right kind of talent and pointing it in the rightdirection, Sommers’ shows are always a great deal of fun.





Wisconsin HybridTheater’s Carmen runs through May 9at the Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.).