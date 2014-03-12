Early Auditions for Legally Blonde: The Musical

×

Back in '08. MTV aired a "reality" series called Legally Blonde The Musical: The Search for Elle Woods. Never watched it. As near as I can make out it was essentially a dramatized contemporary competition game show that doubled as advertising for the musical itself.

Over half a decade later, there's a production company of some sort that is shooting auditions for Legally Blonde The Musical. Not sure what is going on here specifically, but Greendale Community Theatre is participating in the shooting and they're looking for people to audition this coming Sunday, March 16th.

Here's the info from the announcement:

"Legally Blonde EARLY AUDITIONS!

Sunday, March 16th from 5:30 PM until 11:00 PM,

Location TBA.

Greendale Community Theater will be participating in a television series. Your audition will be filmed, and may air on national TV.

For an audition time slot please email castingdrew@gmail.com, please also include a headshot in this email.

We will see everyone for any part at this call. Special consideration for an audition time to those who are specifically auditioning for Elle and Emmett.

Initial auditions will consist only of singing a short, prepared selection of music in the style of the show and/or character that you are interested in playing that does not exceed one minute in length. Singers MUST bring sheet music, and an accompanist will be provided. No CDs or a cappella, please. And don’t worry about song difficulty - whatever you want to sing, our accompanist will be able to play.

Callbacks: For the parts of Elle and Emmett will be held the same night. You will be handed sides and sheet music should you be selected for a callback.

Please note: Not everyone will receive an appointment for the early auditions - this is determined by the production company. If you do or do not participate in the early auditions, you may still attend the regular audition call set for April 7/8. Also, all parts will still be cast after the main audition dates in April, and those who attend early auditions may or may not be called back on April 12.

Contact info:

For questions on the audition process, e-mail greendalecommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

As mentioned above, to be considered for an early audition appointment, e-mail castingdrew@gmail.com. "